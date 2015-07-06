O.C. DA Creates Committee To Review Use Of Jail Informants

Filed Under: Jailhouse Informants, Orange County, Orange County District Attorney, Santa Ana, Scott Dekraai
FILE -- Accused of killing eight people in a Seal Beach beauty salon, Scott Dekraai listens while his attorney, Scott Sanders, addresses the court during a motion hearing on March 18, 2014 in Santa Ana, Calif. The hearing is underway to address the public defender's allegations of a widespread, unconstitutional jailhouse informant program that he feels affects the case of his defendant. (Mark Boster-Pool/Getty Images)

SANTA ANA (AP) — The Orange County District Attorney’s Office has formed a committee to review its use of jailhouse informants after misconduct allegations that have sidetracked some criminal cases.

The office announced Monday that a committee of independent experts, including a former judge, has begun looking into its practices and plans to release its recommendations by year’s end.

Allegations were made last year that authorities illegally used jailhouse informants to question defendants who had obtained legal counsel. It also was claimed that authorities withheld evidence from the defense and lied on the witness stand.

In March, a judge kicked the DA’s Office off the death penalty trial for Scott Dekraai, who pleaded guilty to killing eight people in a 2011 shooting at a Seal Beach hair salon. That ruling is being appealed.

