3,400 Guns To Be Melted Down And Turned Into Construction Materials Monday

July 4, 2015 5:50 PM
RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA.com)  —   The LA County Sheriff’s Department says more than 3,400 weapons and firearms will be melted down on Monday as part of the 22nd annual Gun Melt.

The Gun Melt is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga.

Sheriff Jim McDonnell and Gerdau officials will oversee the destruction of approximately 3,400 weapons confiscated within Los Angeles County by personnel from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and ten participating law enforcement agencies.

The Sheriff’s Department says Gerdau Steel Mill donates its furnace, equipment and employees every year to turn the guns into steel reinforcing bars or rebar.

In a statement, the Sheriff’s Department wrote, “The weapons to be destroyed will never be used again to commit a crime, or to threaten, intimidate or harm an innocent victim.”

Sheriff McDonnell is expected to be joined by Mark Olson, Vice President and General Manager, Gerdau Steel Mill; Chief Paul Cooper, Claremont Police Department; Captain Shelly Vander Veen, Claremont Police Department; Captain Dave Vautrin, El Monte Police Department and Lieutenant Christian Eichenlaub, Manhattan Beach PD.

  SheKnow says:
    July 5, 2015 at 7:58 am

    Reblogged this on MalikaLove.com.

