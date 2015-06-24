Family Searches For Dog That Went Missing After Crash In Eagle Rock

EAGLE ROCK (CBSLA.com) — A family in Eagle Rock is suffering more pain after being struck by a car because their beloved dog vanished from the accident scene.

Home security video captured images of the family’s grandmother walking with her two grandsons moments before being plowed into by a vehicle last month.

The crash happened at the corner of Yosemite Drive and Vincent Avenue and the family’s dog named Hank has been missing ever since.

One of the children, a 3-year-old named Richard, was dragged by the car at least ten feet, according to Sara Cifuentes, the child’s mother.

“He didn’t know who anybody was when they picked him up. They thought he was dead when they found him underneath the car,” Cifuentes said.

His 1-year-old brother was thrown from the stroller, and their grandmother was stuck between the car and a gate.

Cifuentes said the driver did stop to help and everyone survived, but in the midst of the chaos, their dog was nowhere to be found.

Now, the family is doing all they can to find the 4-year-old Chihuahua mix, posting fliers around the Eagle Rock area. His family says his collar fell off during the accident.

“Everybody is always crying about it. This one’s always asking me where he is,” Cifuentes said of her toddler.

Despite some scars, Cifuentes says the boys are doing well, but her mother is still in a lot of pain both physically and emotionally.

“We’re really happy they’re alive but we still we’re not complete, the family is not complete without Hank,” she said.

Hank is microchipped, but so far, hasn’t been found in any shelters. The family is offering a reward.