Clippers Hand Out Free T-Shirts With New Team Logo

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Love it or hate it, the new logo for the Los Angeles Clippers was set Thursday to hit the streets of downtown Los Angeles.

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, coach Doc Rivers and team members both past and present were part of a citywide effort to distribute free T-shirts featuring the team’s updated logo at 32 locations across the city.

Earlier this morning, Ballmer gave away T-shirts and cupcakes at Sprinkles Cupcakes in downtown Los Angeles.

“I’d say the number one feedback I got from fans was ‘change’,” said Ballmer. “You gotta tell people it’s time for change, change the name, change the logo, change, change, change.”

Rivers, meanwhile, greeted fans at Pink’s Hot Dog in Hollywood, where the coach bought lunch for fans from noon-1 p.m and handed out T-shirts.

Longtime Clippers announcer Ralph Lawler was also at Pink’s from noon-1 p.m.

T-shirts were also distributed at several other Southland locations, including Universal Studios and the Santa Monica Pier.

Fan reaction has been somewhat mixed since the team unveiled its new uniforms and logo Wednesday, part of an effort to distance itself from former owner Donald Sterling.

The Clippers have scrapped the team’s longtime logo for a “LAC” monogram that depicts a blue “C” wrapping around the “L.A.” intended to depict embracing the city, a team official said.

A new version of the team’s white home jersey will feature the new Clippers wordmark across the front, while the red away jersey prominently displays the new monogram.

The new uniforms and logo were unveiled by Ballmer in an appearance on the TBS late-night talk show “Conan.”

“We have introduced a new look that is bold, edgy, powerful and truly representative of us turning the page and entering a brand new age,” Ballmer said.

