LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Former attorneys for a man who claimed he was repeatedly raped as an underage teen actor by Hollywood executives have apologized to at least two of the accused for what they now call “untrue” allegations.

Last year, Michael Egan accused people like director Bryan Singer and several leading producers from TV, film and stage of having abused and sexually molested him at Hollywood sex parties.

Variety reports lawyers Jeff Herman and Mark Gallagher sent letters of apology to TV execs Garth Ancier (Fox, the WB) and David Neuman (Disney.)

Variety also reported that Egan is awaiting sentencing in North Carolina after he pleaded guilty to fraud charges brought by federal prosecutors last year involving a purported Ponzi scheme. Those charges were unrelated to his cases against the entertainment figures. But Egan’s lawyers started publicly questioning the merits of his allegations.

A witness in the fraud case reportedly testified that Egan said if he went down for the Ponzi scheme, he would “go after” gay Hollywood because executives wouldn’t want the adverse publicity.

“I sincerely apologize for bringing lawsuits against you on behalf of my former client Michael Egan,” attorney Jeff Herman wrote in a letter to Ancier, with the same wording he used in another letter to Neuman. “As you know, I withdrew from representing Mr. Egan two months after filing the complaints. Based on what I know now, I believe that I participated in making what I now know to be untrue and provably false allegations against you. Had I known what I learned after filing the lawsuits, I would never have filed these claims against you. I deeply regret the pain, suffering and damage the lawsuit and publicity have caused you, and your family, friends and colleagues. I sincerely regret my role in this matter and for the harm that I caused. I have resolved this matter with compensation to you. I am hopeful that you can recover fully.”

A lawyer for Ancier released a statement that said the apology was accompanied by an undisclosed monetary payment but acknowledged it was “in the seven figures.”

Ancier said in a statement. “I said on day one this was all absolutely false and I’m certainly pleased that’s now been admitted by the lawyers responsible for transforming absurd fabrications into a real-life nightmare for me.”’

KCAL9’s Brittney Hopper said the sexual allegations — which also included theater executive Gary Goddard — were always vehemently denied by the accused.

While all four cases were eventually dropped, Ancier and Neuman counter-sued.