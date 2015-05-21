Caught On Camera: Man Steals Jewelry, Electronics From LA Home

HARBOR GATEWAY (CBSLA.com) — Police sought the public’s help Thursday to locate a man who broke into a home in the South Bay area.
Around 12:53 p.m. on May 14, the suspect broke into a home located in the 22200 block of Denker Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Surveillance video captured the man leaving the front gate of the house with luggage on wheels about five minutes later.
“We want a name to go with that face,” Det. Thomas Baran said. “He is breaking into houses in the middle of the day. He needs to get caught.”
Jewelry and electronics were stolen from the home.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department at (310) 726-7845.
