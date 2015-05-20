Comedy Store In West Hollywood Reflects On Letterman’s Legendary Career

WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — Host, trailblazer, comedy innovator, career-maker, door opener, late-night genius.

David Letterman, who left late night TV hosting Wednesday night after 33 years on two networks, was fondly remembered Wednesday evening at the Comedy Store in West Hollywood.

The famed stand-up club is where Letterman’s career took off.

CBS2’s Peter Daut reported from the club where he found early Letterman footage. He also spoke to many comics who said they were inspired by Letterman.

The club, in tribute to Letterman, played his last show on several televisions — on the patio and in the lounge inside.

The club’s marquee said it all: “David Letterman – Congrats On A Great Run – 33 Years”

Letterman photos and his name are on prominent display.

“To work here in the same place that he worked is a blessing to even be in this position,” said Doc Wilson.

Though the Late Show taped in New York at the historic Ed Sullivan Theater, the Indiana native has a deep-rooted history in Southern California and stand-up comedy clubs like the Comedy Store.

Letterman may be leaving late night but the comedians Daut spoke to insist his mark on comedy is indelible.

“He did something that very few people did, which is stay honest,” said Marsalis Wilson.

“If i could just work hard enough to be that funny two percent of the time, right? David Letterman’s so good,” said Leah Mansfield.