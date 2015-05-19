Melissa McCarthy Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — Emmy-winning actress and CBS star Melissa McCarthy was honored with the 2,552nd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Tuesday, just a few weeks before the release of her latest film, “Spy.”

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, Paul Feig, the director of “Spy” and two other films starring McCarthy, and her husband Ben Falcone, joined McCarthy at the ceremony in front of TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX.

McCarthy said she was doing her best to soak it all in.

“It was a little overwhelming, and I thought, ‘Just try to stay in it so you remember it, don’t get so overwhelmed,’ because I’m like — I don’t want to forget today, I don’t want to forget my mom, my kids, anybody that I get to see here watch this happen. I want to remember every second of it,” McCarthy said.

Born Aug. 26, 1970, in the Chicago suburb of Plainfield, Illinois, McCarthy began as a stand-up comedian in New York City, spending nine years as a cast member of the famed improve and sketch comedy group The Groundlings.

McCarthy made her television debut in a 1997 episode of the NBC comedy “Jenny,” which starred her cousin, Jenny McCarthy. McCarthy has also portrayed the clumsy culinary genius Sookie St. James in the 2000-2007 WB/CW drama “Gilmore Girls,” and she was also a cast member of the 2007-2009 ABC comedy “Samanta Who?”

McCarthy won a Primetime Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a comedy in 2011 for her portrayal of fourth-grade teacher Molly Flynn on the first season of CBS’ “Mike & Molly.” She also received nominations in the category in 2012 and 2014, and for outstanding guest actress in a comedy in 2012, 2013 and 2014 for hosting “Saturday Night Live.”

She received a best supporting actress Oscar nomination in 2012 for her performance in the Feig-directed comedy “Bridesmaids.” McCarthy’s other starring film roles include “Tammy,” which she co-wrote with Falcone, who directed the film, and “St. Vincent,” both released in 2014.

McCarthy also appeared in the films “The Heat,” “Identity Thief,” “This is 40,” and “The Hangover Part III.” She is scheduled to begin filming “Ghostbusters,” directed by Feig, next month. It is set to be released July 22, 2016.

