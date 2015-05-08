Only On 2: Angry Drivers Forced To Wait While Train Engineer ‘Brakes’ For Food

GARDENA (CBSLA.com) — A train engineer wasn’t letting anything get in the way of his hunger when he stopped a moving locomotive to grab a bite at a Gardena restaurant.

South Bay resident Robert Stahl used his cellphone to film the train stopped in the middle of the tracks at 168th and Normandie, blocking a busy crossing and causing a major traffic jam.

Drivers couldn’t believe it when they saw the Union Pacific Railroad employee step off the train. But it wasn’t for an emergency bathroom break. The man walked into a restaurant, all while drivers were forced to wait.

“I could see through the reflection of the window, he was sitting waiting for his food,” according to Stahl, who saw the man leave a restaurant with a small bag in his hand. “I couldn’t believe it! Couldn’t believe he was ruining everybody’s day and stopping us because he was hungry.”

Stahl, who works as an optometrist, says he was especially annoyed because he had a patient waiting: “pretty frustrating at the time that I had to sit and wait for it. Looking back on it, it was pretty humorous.”

Stahl says he didn’t report the incident because he didn’t know who to contact.

CBS2 showed Stahl’s video to Union Pacific Railroad, who sent the following statement: “We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused to the local community. Management will take appropriate disciplinary action.”

Stahl said, “Should this guy get in trouble? At the time, yes. At this point, whatever. Life’s too short to be upset about something like this.”