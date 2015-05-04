Corinthian Schools Files For Bankruptcy A Week After Closing California Campuses

Filed Under: Attorney General Kamala Harris, Corinthian College, Corinthian Schools, Santa Ana
California Attorney General Kamala Harris speaks during a news conference on October 10, 2013 in San Francisco, California. Harris announced the filing of a lawsuit against the for-profit Corinthian Colleges and its subsidiaries for alleged false advertising, securities fraud, intentional misrepresentations to students and the unlawful use of military insignias in advertisements. Santa Ana, California-based Corinthian Colleges operates 111 total campuses in North America with 24 Heald, Everest and WyoTech colleges in California that have an estimated 27,000 students. (credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) — Corinthian Schools Inc. filed for bankruptcy in Delaware Monday, a week after the company shut down all of its California campuses.

The Santa Ana-based company listed its assets as between $10 million and $50 million, with estimated liabilities between $100 million and $500 million.

The vocational college company came under fire two years ago when the Attorney General’s Office filed suit, accusing the company of targeting its advertising toward low-income residents with inflated claims of job placement rates following graduation and training.

California Attorney General Kamala Harris and eight other attorneys general earlier this month urged the Department of Education to relive the debt burden of thousands of students who attended Corinthian schools.

The court filing lists the 30 biggest unsecured claims. The top three are Barclays Capital Inc. of New York,$1.25 million; Ambassador Education Solutions of Melville, New York, $1.2 million; and Student Scout LLC of Chicago, $500,000.

(©2015 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)

Comments

One Comment

  1. Dominika Mysliveček says:
    October 8, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    Hi friend!

    I’ve read a lovely book recently, the author is not so popular, you should read that e book too, here is the link http://www.moneydynamics.nl/ceremony.php?8687

    Dominika MysliveÄek

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch