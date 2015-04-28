AT&T Fires President Over Racist Text, $100M Lawsuit Goes On

April 28, 2015 5:47 PM
LOS ANGELES (AP) — AT&T has confirmed that it has fired Aaron Slator, a president who became the subject of a $100 million discrimination lawsuit for using his work phone to send racially offensive images.

AT&T said in a statement that Slator has been terminated, saying that there is no place for demeaning behavior within the company. The company says it regretted not taking the action earlier.

On Monday, Knoyme King, a 50-year-old black woman who worked for Slator, filed suit in Los Angeles Superior Court against Slator, the company and its CEO, Randall Stephenson.

King’s lawyer, Skip Miller, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the suit will continue and alleged that racism permeates the company. He said its board of directors was aware of the offensive images for over a year.

  1. John Walter (@JWFiske) says:
    March 14, 2017 at 7:26 am

    It’s extremely sad, if true, that executives knew of the ‘offensive images’ a year before taking any action. That would pretty much confirm that the company systemically regards racism very lightly. I hope that is not the case. Based on the company’s record of satisfied employees, I do wonder whether that part is true.

