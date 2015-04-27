Teen Suspected Of Trying To Run Huntington Beach Officers Over After Pursuit

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA.com) — An 18-year-old man is in custody Monday on suspicion of nearly running over Huntington Beach police officers who pulled him over at the end of a pursuit.

Adrian Coates of Huntington Beach was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer and was being held on $50,000 bail, Huntington Beach police officials said. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance Tuesday.

When police attempted to detain the driver of a 1996 Honda Accord about 2:50 a.m. Sunday for a vehicle code violation, he sped away west on Edinger Avenue, according to Office Jennifer Marlatt said.

A check of the car’s license plate during the chase showed it was stolen, Marlatt said. The driver refused to stop, blowing through at least two stop signs before getting blocked in at the end of a cul-de-sac, she said.

As the officers got out of their patrol cars and were giving commands to the driver and two other men in the stolen car, the driver punched the gas and drove toward them, according to Marlatt. The officers, who managed to get out of the way, opened fire at the car and hit it several times, but the driver kept going.

An Orange County sheriff’s helicopter crew spotted the stolen car near Edgewater Lane and Courtney Drive just after 4 a.m., Marlatt said.

Investigators arrested Coates, who was not hurt, about 11 p.m. Sunday, according to Orange County sheriff’s Lt. Jeff Hallock said.

Anyone with more information can call Orange County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Unit at (714) 647-7055 or (714) 647-7000.

(©2015 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)