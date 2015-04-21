Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle In LA; 2 Critically Injured

WINNETKA (CBSLA.com) — Authorities Tuesday are on the scene of a collision involving a vehicle that struck a pedestrian.
According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the incident occurred shortly before 2 p.m. in the 8300 block of Winnetka Avenue.
Four people sustained injuries in the collision. Two of the victims were transported in critical condition.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
No further information is available at this time.
One Comment
I was there.. Looked pretty gnarly for sure. Recorded short vid of the aftermath.