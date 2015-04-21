Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle In LA; 2 Critically Injured

April 21, 2015 2:15 PM
Filed Under: Crash, Critically Injured, Pedestrian, Vehicle, Winnetka

WINNETKA (CBSLA.com) — Authorities Tuesday are on the scene of a collision involving a vehicle that struck a pedestrian.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the incident occurred shortly before 2 p.m. in the 8300 block of Winnetka Avenue.

Four people sustained injuries in the collision. Two of the victims were transported in critical condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No further information is available at this time.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Andy Okun says:
    January 3, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    I was there.. Looked pretty gnarly for sure. Recorded short vid of the aftermath.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia