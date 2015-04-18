El Monte Elementary School Teacher Arrested After Allegedly Showing Students Porn

April 18, 2015 5:23 PM
Filed Under: Columbia Elementary, El Monte, Jeff Minh Ha, Porn, Pornography, school, Teacher

EL MONTE (CBSLA.com)  —  Authorities said an El Monte elementary school teacher showed a small group of students porn.

Jeff Minh Ha, 42, was arrested at Columbia Elementary School on Friday around 1:50 p.m., authorities said.

The school is located in the 3400 block of California Avenue.

El Monte Police Sgt. Jason Chao said Ha is suspected of showing the images to a small group of minors inside a classroom.

The students were around 12 years old, Chao said.

Ha is reportedly free after posting a $20,000 bail.

