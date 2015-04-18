El Monte Elementary School Teacher Arrested After Allegedly Showing Students Porn

EL MONTE (CBSLA.com) — Authorities said an El Monte elementary school teacher showed a small group of students porn.
Jeff Minh Ha, 42, was arrested at Columbia Elementary School on Friday around 1:50 p.m., authorities said.
The school is located in the 3400 block of California Avenue.
El Monte Police Sgt. Jason Chao said Ha is suspected of showing the images to a small group of minors inside a classroom.
The students were around 12 years old, Chao said.
Ha is reportedly free after posting a $20,000 bail.
