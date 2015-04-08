(credit: CBS)

LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE (CBSLA.com) — Descanso Gardens introduced a demonstration garden Wednesday that is drought tolerant.

The low-water Center Circle Garden presents a new look for landscaping that thrives in both dry and rainy climates, officials explained.

Issues of landscape irrigation is timely due to the statewide water restrictions that were recently announced.

The garden was created by landscape designer Cassy Aoyagi of FormLA Landscaping. The goal was to set and example for replacing extra-thirsty plants with desert-native species.

“It was incredibly exciting to be able to display a vision for Los Angeles that wants to save water,” Aoyagi said. “We’ve put together materials that bring texture and colors, as well as permeability, which allows the water to flow back into the ground water table.”

Descanso Gardens will offer programming, including discussions with Aoyagi throughout the coming year.

“We just wanted to give people an option,” Horticulture and Garden Operations Director Rachel Young said. “A lot of people are scrambling right now (saying) ‘what am I going to do if I can’t water my lawn’.”

Grape vines, roses, sage and even grass, in drought-tolerant versions, all help the state conserve water.

“All of the plants and all the techniques in this garden are designed to reduce outdoor water use in a domestic setting by half,” Descanso Gardens Executive Director David Brown said.

Plant lists will be made available online and in store.