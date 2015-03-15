Man Killed In 57 Freeway Crash Identified As Midway City Resident

ORANGE (CBSLA.com) — Authorities have identified the man killed in a crash on the 57 Freeway early Saturday morning as a Midway City resident.
Eric Phan, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene of the two-vehicle crash at 2:15 a.m. Saturday, according to the coroner’s office.
Phan was a passenger in a 2002 Jeep Liberty that was struck from behind by a 2014 BMW 320i, driven by Rebecca Munoz, 22, of Santa Ana, at 1:46 a.m., the California Highway Patrol said. After it was struck, the SUV went over a cement barrier and overturned on its roof onto the westbound on-ramp from The City Drive Its driver, Neil Raboy, 36, of Huntington Beach, suffered major head trauma and was taken to UCI Medical Center.
Munoz, who was not injured, was booked on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, and held on $100,000 bail at the Women’s Central Jaul in Santa Ana.
