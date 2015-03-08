Exclusive: Couple Looking To Adopt Creates Adorable Rap Video

GRANADA HILLS (CBSLA.com) — A couple in Granada Hills is thinking way outside of the box as they look to adopt a child.

Chris and Melissa Savage have posted their own rap video to their adoption website.

The two collaborated with rapper Lil ‘G to the beat of Will Smith’s “Miami,” with the lyrics rewritten as a call to mothers with adoption plans. They say they’re one of thousands of couples looking to adopt in the United States. They hope this video will attract a mom who wants to place her baby with a fun couple.

CBS2/KCAL9’s Laurie Perez spoke to the Savage’s, who likely won’t get a record deal from the video but they’re hoping they may get a baby.

“Somebody will see it and, if they know of somebody else who is looking to place a child for adoption, that they’ll say, ‘Hey, I saw this video of this really cool couple. Like, you might think of them,'” Melissa Savage said.

Her husband said, “We’ll be able to show this to our kid and say, ‘These are the lengths that we went to. We made fools of ourselves and put ourselves out there to try and find you.”