Couple Brazenly Has Sex In Front Of Horrified Shoppers At Chula Vista Strip Mall

February 15, 2015 5:59 PM
Filed Under: Christy Peterson, Chula Vista, Dress Shop, Making Out, Naked, Sex, Strangers, Strip Mall

CHULA VISTA (CBSLA.com)  —  Police say a brazen couple gave new meaning to the term “strip mall” Saturday in Chula Vista.

The unidentified man and woman made out — and then had sex — in front of horrified shoppers and workers at Christina’s Dress Shop  around 3:30 p.m.

Christy Peterson pulled out her cellphone and recorded the couple rolling around.

The couple apparently didn’t care that they were out in the open, in broad daylight, and surrounded by people in the middle of the mall.

After making out for about 15 minutes, the man stripped off all his clothes. The woman stripped off everything but her skirt. The two began having sex.

Police eventually arrived on scene and arrested the man and issued the woman a citation.

“There are 16, 17, 18 year old girls here to shop for prom,” said Christy Peterson, “and they got the shock of their life.”

The arresting officers said the couple had apparently just met on a trolly and didn’t even know each other’s names.

 

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia