Couple Brazenly Has Sex In Front Of Horrified Shoppers At Chula Vista Strip Mall

CHULA VISTA (CBSLA.com) — Police say a brazen couple gave new meaning to the term “strip mall” Saturday in Chula Vista.
The unidentified man and woman made out — and then had sex — in front of horrified shoppers and workers at Christina’s Dress Shop around 3:30 p.m.
Christy Peterson pulled out her cellphone and recorded the couple rolling around.
The couple apparently didn’t care that they were out in the open, in broad daylight, and surrounded by people in the middle of the mall.
After making out for about 15 minutes, the man stripped off all his clothes. The woman stripped off everything but her skirt. The two began having sex.
Police eventually arrived on scene and arrested the man and issued the woman a citation.
“There are 16, 17, 18 year old girls here to shop for prom,” said Christy Peterson, “and they got the shock of their life.”
The arresting officers said the couple had apparently just met on a trolly and didn’t even know each other’s names.
