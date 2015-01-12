Woman ‘Pays It Forward’ When Teen’s Balloon Message To Her Late Father Floats Its Way To NorCal

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Almost every year since her dad died of a brain aneurysm in 2010, 16-year-old Ashlynn Marracino has written him a letter on his birthday, January 6.

But the teenager received an unexpected reply this year, when she was contacted by a woman more than 400 miles away from her Whittier home, where the note, penned on a mylar balloon, had landed just one day later.

“I think it came to us for a reason,” said Lisa Swisley, who found the deflated balloon outside her restaurant in Auburn, California – 436 miles away.

“I’ve been playing softball for 11 years now. Can you believe it? I Hope you helped me out with all those home runs,” reads the message to Ashlynn’s father. “I don’t like how I never had you in my life. It’s not fair. Show me a sign please. Anything to let me know you’re there. I miss you so much and I want you back.”

Lisa and Ashlynn spoke for the first time on Skype Monday evening.

Lisa told her she recently started a “Pay It Forward” Facebook page for her town. She shared the letter, and now cards and packages for Ashlynn are pouring in.

“I told him to show me a sign, and I think this is a sign to not hold grudges and to forgive really easily,” Ashlynn said.

The night before he father died she saw he called and didn’t pick up.

“I wish I could fix it,” she said.

It took a balloon, 436 miles and a few strangers to remind Ashlynn what her dad would say if he could.

“That he loves me and and let’s not be down or get down on myself,” she said.

RELATED STORY:

Girl’s Balloon Letter To Deceased Dad Finds Support 435 Miles Away At Auburn Burger Joint