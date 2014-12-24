83-Year-Old Man Diagnosed With Alzheimer’s Reported Missing In LA

December 24, 2014 5:24 PM
(credit: LAPD)

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Detectives sought the public’s help Wednesday in locating a 83-year-old man who was reported missing earlier this week.

According to police, Salvador Lopez was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Monday at Kaiser Permanente in Hollywood.

Lopez’s family explained he suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.

He was last seen wearing a light brown long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and white Nike sneakers with black shoe laces.

Detectives said Lopez stands 5-foot-7 tall, weighs 145 pounds, has hazel eyes with white dots in the irises, and grey hair.

Lopez has trouble speaking, and has balancing issues, family members explained.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact the Rampart Police Station.

  1. Francisco Alvarez (@DarkIndusties) says:
    July 31, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    Has this man been found?

