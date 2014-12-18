Only On 2: Somber Anniversary Approaches In 2 Cold Case Murders Police Believe Are Linked

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The third anniversary of the second of two unsolved murders in L.A. is quickly approaching.

Police believe both women fell victim to the same killer. They’ve offered rewards, sought witnesses, exhausted a list of possible suspects.

CBS2’s Juan Fernandez reports that another thing police are doing is not giving up.

They want to drum up new leads.

Michelle Lozano, 17, and Bree’Anna Guzman, 22, did not know each other. Both were reported missing in 2011 in northeast Los Angeles.

Police later linked the murders of both women with forensic evidence.

Lozano went missing in front of Lincoln High School. Her nude body was found in April of that year inside a plastic container next to the State Street off-ramp of the southbound Golden State (5) Freeway in Boyle Heights.

Guzman, a Lincoln Heights native, went missing while walking from her home along the 73000 block of Humboldt Street to a drugstore the day after Christmas in December 2011. She was the mother of two young daughters. Her body was found a month later on a freeway on-ramp in Echo Park.

Darlene Duran, Guzman’s mother, spoke to CBS2’s Juan Fernandez on Thursday evening.

Fernandez said the passage of time hasn’t made grief any easier for Duran.

“It is a rough time during Christmas,” says Duran, “it will be three years on the 26th that she walked out the door and she said, ‘I’ll be right back.’ ”

Detectives are baffled.

“If this was your daughter,” says LAPD detective Frank Carrillo, “what would you want from the public? I know if this were my daughter, I’d want the world to come to help.”

Lozano’s mother was too distraught to speak to Fernandez. Guzman’s mother said she won’t stop talking until an arrest is made.

“It would allow me to go onto the next chapter,” Duran said, “where I can grieve and not worry if this is going to happen to another person.”

Guzman’s daughters are now 4 and 8.

Investigators want to remind the public that there are still two $50,000 rewards being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the murders.

