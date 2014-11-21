New Details Emerging In Love Triangle Murder Case In Redlands

REDLANDS (CBSLA.com) — New details are emerging in the case involving a murdered Redlands man, his widow and the man accused of being her lover and his killer.

CBS2’s Tom Wait tried to speak to Sabrina Limon’s father Friday.

Wait asked how he felt that his daughter, 35-year-old Sabrina Limon– was arrested for — and later released — in connection with the murder of her 28-year-old husband, Robert Limon.

“It’s none of your business,” he said.

Sabrina is now free – the prosecutor let her go citing insufficient evidence.

Mrs. Limon was arrested along with Jonathan Hearn – a 24-year-old Redlands firefighter/paramedic.

Police say the two were having an affair and conspired to kill Sabrina’s husband.

His body was found at a BNSF rail complex in Tehachapi where he worked back in August. The arrests did not come until this week.

“We always seen them around the neighborhood with his wife. They looked like a good couple,” said Obehi Aisuan, one of Limon’s neighbors in Silver Lakes.

The neighbor says soon after Limon was found murdered he saw Hearn over at the Limon’s home.

“The time they were mourning the husband and stuff he was one of the people that was over there,” says Aisuan.

Hearn was in court Thursday and pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

According to court documents obtained by the Bakersfield Californian, police discovered thousands of text messages between Hearn and Sabrina Limon – one of them reportedly had Hearn telling Limon that once her husband was out of the way they could live their lives together.

The documents also reportedly said Sabrina told Hearn where her husband was working and his schedule the day of the killing.

Police also reported in the documents that security video shows Hearn fleeing the scene of the murder.

Last night, Robert’s Limon’s sister told us she just wants justice.

“I’m not a hateful person. I’m just very angry,” said Lydia Marrero.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Department is not commenting on what evidence they have against Sabrina Limon and the Kern County Prosecutor’s office will not comment on whether they’ll file charges in the future, Wait reported.

