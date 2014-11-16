Woman Killed During Suspected DUI Crash In Reseda

RESEDA (CBSLA.com) — Authorities arrested a 24-year-old man Saturday and accused him of driving under the influence in a multi-vehicle crash that killed an 89-year-old woman in Reseda.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers were sent to the area of Wilbur Avenue and Victory Boulevard around midnight.
Lorenzo Gonzalez of Pacoima was driving a Volkswagen Jetta westbound on Victory near Wilbur Avenue about 12:20 a.m., when his car rear-ended a Nissan Altima driven by 55-year-old Moises Montano, Loa Angeles Police Sgt. William Kelly said.
A passenger in the Altima, an 89-year-old woman from Palmdale, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was later identified as Justina Lerrea.
The Nissan collided with a Toyota Avalon that was stopped, facing east on Victory, its driver waiting to make a left turn onto northbound Wilbur, Kelly said.
The Toyota was pushed backward into a Kia Rio, he said.
Gonzalez was arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter, he said.
Two other people suffered moderate injuries and were taken to a hospital, Kelly said.
