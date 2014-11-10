(credit: Thinkstock)

“Java has been around for more than 20 years, and its demand continues to grow in the industry,” said Amir Hallajpour, a senior software engineer at Teradyne and an instructor at UCLA Extension. “Many companies, especially start-ups, prefer Java first, because it supports a wide range of platforms and offers integrated solutions.”

In metro Los Angeles, top Java developers can earn more than $113,000 annually. Career-driven students that are taught and mentored by industrious working professionals are the ones securing high-income jobs.

“At UCLA Extension, instructors are selected from the industry. Therefore, they know what employers are looking for and what skills are needed in the marketplace,” Hallajpour said.

What differentiates UCLA Extension’s Java instruction?

“Our courses are hands-on, meaning that students sit behind computers and write code during lectures. They also work on various application projects. Not only do we teach theories, we show students how to apply their learned skills in a real-world application.”

What key attributes must a successful Java developer hold?

“From a personality standpoint, they must be motivated and love to solve problems. From a technical standpoint, they must have a strong understanding of object-oriented programming and design patterns.”

How will a Java developer’s role change by 2022?

“With advancements made in web-based and smart phone applications, Java developers are very well-positioned for the decade to come. The mobile app development, in particular, is just at the cusp of a revolution, and Java developers are set to play an effective role in this new revolution.”

What is the best way to procure a lasting vocation?

“For a sustainable career, one must be able to work with other in-demand technologies that fit well and work well with Java, such as HTML, XML, Database and back-end service technologies.”

What is your message to striving developers?

“If they have a solid foundation, a good Java developer must be able to offer more by increasing their know-how in other areas of software development. They must also be knowledgeable about software design, design patterns, databases, and other technologies that are compatible with Java.”

Sharon Raiford Bush is an award-winning journalist who covers topics of social interest in greater Los Angeles. Some news articles she has authored have been archived by the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, DC. Sharon also contributes to Examiner.com.