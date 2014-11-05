Jury Sides With Brea Restaurant In ‘Senorita Night’ Discrimination Lawsuit

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) — Jurors in Orange County have rejected a Southland man’s complaint that he faced sexual discrimination when a local Mexican food restaurant refused to offer him discount prices for “Senorita Night” events.
Plaintiff Steve Frye filed a lawsuit in California Superior Court against Cha Cha’s Latin Kitchen restaurant in Brea in July 2013, claiming he was denied the opportunity to order the same “ladies’ night” special discount items that were offered to female patrons during visits to the restaurant in January and May 2013, according to attorneys.
His lawsuit – which claimed that Cha Cha’s was in violation of various California laws, including the Unruh Act that prohibits businesses from discriminating on the basis of sex – demanded at least $4,000 in compensation for each of Frye’s two visits.
Attorneys for the restaurant presented evidence arguing that Frye was offered the opportunities to order from the same “Senorita Thursday” $5 appetizers and drinks menu, but each time declined.
“Our client decided to stand firm against the lawsuit because the restaurant never discriminated against Mr. Frye,” attorney Michael Grobaty said. “In fact, Mr. Frye was entitled to order anything from the promotional menu.”
Following a four-day trial, Santa Ana jurors ruled in favor of Cha Cha’s owner P & D Restaurant Concepts.
According to court records, Frye previously filed over 40 sex discrimination lawsuits against various other businesses, including Playboy Enterprises and the Trump National Golf Club in Rancho Palos Verdes.
In 2008, Frye filed suit against Playboy Enterprises for alleged sex discrimination at the “Leather Meets Lace” event at the Playboy Mansion in Holmby Hills.
Earlier this year, a California appellate court ruled against Frye’s earlier complaint alleging sex discrimination at a 2010 event at the Trump National Golf Club.
One Comment