Attorney Gets 6 Months In Jail For Drug Framing Scheme

SANTA ANA (AP) — An Orange County attorney has been sentenced to six months in jail and three years of probation for trying to frame a school volunteer for drug possession.
Kent Easter was sentenced Friday for what prosecutors say was a scheme with his wife to get even with a woman they thought had slighted their 6-year-old son.
Easter’s wife Jill, 41, pleaded guilty last year her role in the scheme and sentenced to four months in jail and 10 hours of community service. She also had her law license suspended.
Kent Easter, 40, was convicted Sept. 10 for false imprisonment by fraud and deceit.
He was also required to perform 100 hours of community service. He was ordered to stay away from victim Kelli Peters and her family.
