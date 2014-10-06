(credit: Thinkstock)

Now that an increasing number of insurance policies cover addiction, the need for substance abuse counselors is expanding. The quotient of job opportunities for these specialists is projected to accelerate by 31 percent in coming years, reports the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This anticipated uptick in employment levels is also led by the criminal justice system’s drive to have drug offenders seek professional help, rather than receive jail time.

“Los Angeles is home to more treatment centers per capita than any other major city in the U.S.,” said Betsy Spier, a psychotherapist and instructor at UCLA Extension. “It has a very rich and committed sober community.”

Spier said UCLA Extension is actively preparing aspiring drug counselors for a solid vocation in this oft-stressful field.

“Our mission is to educate prospective substance abuse counselors about the disease of addiction, its causes and how to treat it effectively,” said Spier, who earned her Master of Arts in clinical psychology from Antioch University, Los Angeles. “Our aim is to give these students the most up-to-date and relevant information so that they can be of maximum service.”

How is UCLA aiding their employment objectives?

“We have a very large database of facilities that will take interns, and some of them also pay their interns.”

How has treatment for addiction changed since 2010?

“Substance abuse treatment has changed because of the newer synthetic and designer drugs. Also, many more clients have severe mental health concerns, as well as addiction issues.”

What matters of contention will counselors face by 2022?

“The challenges facing counselors will be greater with all processes of dependency, including gambling, Internet addiction, sex obsessions and eating disorders. They will need further education and training.”

What defines an effective counselor?

“A successful counselor must be able to deal with clients with physical, emotional and addiction issues, and remain calm and as objective as possible.”

What is your message to counselors?

“I advise them to be passionate about their work. Because of the high burnout rate, they should take time for themselves and know that they are doing good work for people who need their help.”

Sharon Raiford Bush is an award-winning journalist who covers topics of social interest in greater Los Angeles. Some news articles she has authored have been archived by the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, DC. Sharon also contributes to Examiner.com.