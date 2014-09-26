Lucinda Ellery’s Styling Tips For Women With Fine, Thin Hair

STUDIO CITY (CBSLA.com) — September is National Alopecia Awareness Month.
Fine Hair Specialist Lucinda Ellery visited the KCAL9 studios Friday to demonstrate styling and treatment tips for people dealing with the condition.
Many women with Alopecia have found that the embarrassment of having hair loss or fining has held them back from important activities whether it’s a wedding or social gathering. However with a few tips and tools you can appear to have a full head of hair and carry on with life.
Ellery recommends scalp makeup, backcombing, ponytails and headbands to help.
If Alopecia is more extreme and patches are showing up more frequently, you can opt for a long-term solution such as the patented Intralace System, which introduces new hair into existing hair and is a better alternative than a wig since it’s a lifestyle solution that can be washed, brushed and treated like your normal hair.
Should you decide that a wig is the best option, make sure to cut it so it fits you well. Buy one that suits you. If you find one you love, buy two or three. If you go back in a year, they might be gone!
One Comment
Please beware – I had a really bad experience with this salon. Astronomical costs for the system and maintenance, bullying behaviour from management, poor quality hair which fell out in clumps and no real hairdresser training or expertise. It is really just an overpriced weave. Clients are given discounts for media interviews. Preying on vulnerable people