UC Task Force Unveils Plan To Tackle Sexual Violence On Campuses

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — A University of California task force on sexual abuse has recommended a system-wide plan to improve investigations and support for victims, as well as requiring education about the problem for all students, faculty and staff.
KNX 1070’s Claudia Peschiutta reports the plan released Wednesday was created under pressure from the federal Department of Education, which has faulted the reporting of sexual misconduct and harassment allegations by universities.
The plan calls on each of UC’s 10 campuses to have properly trained sexual assault investigators and a separate office to provide support and advice to victims whether or not formal criminal or campus complaints are made.
The initial report (PDF) to UC President Janet Napolitano, who established the task force in June 2014, was presented for discussion at the UC Board of Regents meeting at UC San Francisco’s Mission Bay campus. The report broadly covers prevention, education, advocacy, and response and reporting.
A second report, Phase II, will further define details on implementation. It was unclear when that report would be published.
The task force’s recommendations include the creation of a consistent “response team” model at all campuses by Jan. 2015; adoption of a system-wide investigation and adjudication standards by July 2015; development of a comprehensive training and education plan with timelines from fall 2014 to fall 2015; implementation of a comprehensive communication strategy to educate the community and raise awareness about UC programs by Jan. 2015; and the establishment of an independent “confidential advocacy office” for sexual violence and sexual assault on each campus by Jan. 2015.
U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer on Thursday urged the state’s other major higher-education system, California State University, to follow UC’s lead.
“Until we can actually prevent these things from happening, let’s make sure that victims have emergency and follow-up medical care and guidance on reporting assaults, crisis intervention, and information on their legal rights,” said Boxer.
