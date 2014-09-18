UC Task Force Unveils Plan To Tackle Sexual Violence On Campuses

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — A University of California task force on sexual abuse has recommended a system-wide plan to improve investigations and support for victims, as well as requiring education about the problem for all students, faculty and staff.

KNX 1070’s Claudia Peschiutta reports the plan released Wednesday was created under pressure from the federal Department of Education, which has faulted the reporting of sexual misconduct and harassment allegations by universities.