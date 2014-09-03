Police Searching For Suspects In Van Nuys Pot Shop Break-In

Filed Under: Break In, Pot Shop, Van Nuys
(credit: CBS)

VAN NUYS (CBSLA.com) — Police Wednesday were looking for at least one suspect wanted in an early morning pot shop break-in.

The break-in happened around 1:45 a.m. at a medical marijuana business in the 15200 block of Sepulveda Boulevard in Van Nuys, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said they heard glass breaking and people inside the business.

Nearby Burbank Boulevard was closed as authorities continued their search.

The suspects were not located.

