The increasing numbers of not-for-profit organizations, which are relying on an online presence to help them stay afloat financially, has led to the increased demand for qualified fundraising managers. The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects the number of jobs for professional fundraisers to spike by 17 percent in coming years, which is faster than the national average. In effect, many institutions throughout Los Angeles have strengthened their grant-writing and fundraising certificate courses.

“My personal mission is to help students understand the nonprofit sector and the important role fundraising plays in the achievements of individual organizations,” said Pamela Barden – an accomplished fundraising consultant and instructor at UCLA Extension. “Our school teaches foundational concepts, including campaign planning, volunteer recruitment, grant proposal development and management.”

Barden said in order for fundraising managers to secure a competitive edge, they’ll need to remain keen to ever-developing approaches to proactive tactics.

“Knowing how to sort the lasting strategies from the ones that are only passing fads is necessary today and will continue to be mandated,” said Barden, who earned her master’s degree in business administration management from Dominican University.

What major changes in this job sector have you seen in recent years?

“Many nonprofit organizations that made deep cuts during the recession are now rebuilding and are in need of smart fundraising managers. Additionally, social media platforms offer a wide variety of marketing tools for fundraising experts to utilize.”

What defines an effective fundraising manager?

“They love the mission of the organization for which they work. They know how to communicate in a way that will resonate to their target audience.”

How does one prepare for a sound career as a fundraising manager?

“Prospective fundraising managers must be committed to continuing education. There is a vast amount of free information available, including Today In Fundraising, an eNewsletter I write for.”

What is your advice to future fundraising managers?

“Do it because you love it, and be willing to try anything. Most of my career highlights have been a result of my saying, ‘Sure, I can do that,’ and then figuring out how to do it and do it well.”

