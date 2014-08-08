USC Announces New Security Measures In Wake Of Exchange Student’s Murder

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The University of Southern California Friday announced new security and safety programs in the wake of a Chinese exchange student’s murder.
Engineering student Xinran Ji, 24, was assaulted with a baseball bat near the corner of 29th Street and Orchard Avenue on the night of July 24 and died from his injuries in his apartment.
Four suspects have been charged with capital murder in his death.
The new safety measures include year-round deployment of neighborhood security ambassadors, improvements in technology, additional security personnel and improved wait times for campus cruisers.
USC is meeting with Chinese student leaders, parents and others to discuss their security concerns and the new measures.
RELATED:
USC Graduate Student, 24, Found Dead In Apartment Near Campus
4 Charged With Capital Murder In Beating Death Of USC Grad Student
One Comment
“Improvements in technology” What does that mean?