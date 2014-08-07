Casa Colina Holds Annual Sports Camp For People With Disabilities, Special Needs

LONG BEACH (CBSLA.com) — The Casa Colina Outdoor Adventures program was holding its annual Land Meets Sea Sports Camp Thursday for people with disabilities and special needs.
The camp, which began Wednesday and will run through Friday, is being held at Marine Stadium and other nearby sites in Long Beach.
Land Meets Sea Sports Camp provides 75 children and adults with a wide range of disabilities the opportunity to participate in numerous sports activities including hand cycling, jet skiing, water skiing, outrigger canoeing and sailing. Wheelchair sports include quad rugby, hockey, basketball and tennis.
Casa Colina Outdoor Adventures program, whose staff includes Certified Therapeutic Recreational Specialists along with more than 50 trained volunteers, focuses on abilities rather than disabilities to enable its members to experience success both physically and emotionally.
One Comment