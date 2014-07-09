Justin Bieber Sentenced For Egging Calabasas Neighbor’s Home

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Singer Justin Bieber has pleaded no contest to vandalism for egging his former neighbor’s home, Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey said.

Bieber, 20, threw eggs and “a couple of other things” at auto mogul Jeffrey Schwartz’s Calabasas home Jan. 9, causing an estimated $20,000 in damage to the property, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

The singer didn’t appear in court Wednesday, instead opting for his attorney Shawn Holley, who’s also represented Lindsay Lohan, to accept the deal on his behalf.

The deal keeps Bieber out of jail. Instead, he must pay $80,900 in restitution, $350 in fines, perform five days of community labor and attend a 12-week anger-management program. He was sentenced to two years of probation and must let his probation officer know when he plans on leaving the country. The star also can’t come within 100 yards of Schwartz and his family.

Video of the egging incident, posted by TMZ earlier this year, allegedly showed Bieber and the unidentified resident yelling back and forth at one another until the man told his daughter to call authorities.

On Jan. 14, detectives served a search warrant at the pop star’s home in the 25000 block of Prado del Grandioso inside The Oaks, a gated community.

“We collected evidence related to that crime. Mr. Bieber was present and cooperative. He was not arrested,” Lt. Dave Thompson said.

Under California law, damages in excess of $400 are classified as felonies punishable by imprisonment and a fine. It was unclear why Bieber was not charged with felony vandalism.

Bieber has since sold the estate to Khloe Kardashian.

This incident was the latest of a string of run-ins with the law for Bieber. In recent years, he’s been accused of battery, assaulting a paparazzo, reckless driving and threatening a neighbor.

A bus associated with his tour was also involved in a pot bust at the U.S.-Canada border in 2013.

The singer is awaiting trial in a DUI case in Florida.