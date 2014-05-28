Celebrate ‘National Burger Day’ At Smashburger!

May 28, 2014 8:16 AM
STUDIO CITY (KCAL9) — It’s National Burger Day!

To celebrate, Smashburger OC’s Vice President of Quality Control Stephan Sandoval stopped by KCAL9 Wednesday to show viewers how to make some of the restaurant’s classic burgers.

Smashburger hamburgers are handcrafted, smashed, seared on a 400-degree flat grill and seasoned to order, using fresh, never-frozen 100 percent Certified Angus Beef.

Los Angeles has five Smashburger locations and another opening in Buena Park in June, while there are three locations in Orange County and another opening in Irvine in Fall 2014.

