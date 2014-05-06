Local High School’s Tradition Of NFL-Style Prom Date Draft Under Scrutiny

CORONA DEL MAR (CBSLA.com) — A long-lasting tradition, in which male students of an Orange County high school hold an NFL-style draft to find prom dates, is under scrutiny.

A number of students at Corona Del Mar High School find the tradition offensive, while others say they are indifferent.

“They just pick numbers randomly to see, like who gets first pick, and last pick, and in between,” student Veronica Varol said. “And then they pick who they want to take to the dance.”

For 2014 prom, a reported group of about 40 boys, consisting mostly of seniors, gathered at a clubhouse, dressed fully in sport coats, to hold their draft.

Among the people protesting the tradition are a number of parents.

“If they treat women this way at this age, what will they do then when they’re of legal age,” parent Vivian Rowe said. “They’re drafting them. That’s not exactly respectful.”

On the other hand, a number of students told CBS2/KCAL9’s Kristine Lazar that they feel the draft is not a big deal, and that the entire issue is blown out of proportion.

“It’s pretty, just like, an organized way of doing it,” Varol said. “I don’t think it’s anything bad.”

“It’s supposed to be a funny thing that the guys are doing,” student Adrianna Cremo said. “And I don’t think that the girls are really being affected by it.”

The school’s principal, Kathy Scott, meanwhile, sent an email to the parents of both juniors and seniors, urging them to talk to their kids about the potential consequences of their actions.

“I am sure that the intention of this ‘draft’ is not to be harmful, but it may be. It is not ok for any student to be objectified or judged in any way.”

Corona Del Mar’s prom is set for June 7.