Former NFL Player James Hardy Arrested

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A former NFL player was being held on $25,000 bail Monday after he was arrested for a felony.
James Hardy III, 28, was taken into custody Sunday afternoon after LAPD officers responded to his Westlake District home on a disturbing the peace call, authorities said.
The two officers tried to detain Hardy, who appeared to be under the influence, and a “use of force occurred,” authorities said.
The officers suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital.
Hardy was also transported and later booked at an LAPD jail.
It was unclear what charges he faced.
Hardy was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2008 and later signed by the Baltimore Ravens before he was released due to injury in 2011.
