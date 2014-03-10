Suspect Arrested For 2012 Murder Of Man Whose Head Was Found Near Hollywood Sign

Inauguration Day: Trump To Become America's 45th President | Listen To KNX 1070 NEWSRADIO

March 10, 2014 10:47 AM
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A 38-year-old man was in custody Monday for a 2012 unsolved murder of a man whose head was found near the Hollywood sign in Griffith Park.

Gabriel Campos Martinez was arrested in San Antonio, Texas, on Sunday, officials said.

The head was discovered Jan. 17, 2012, by two women who were walking dogs through the park.

Two days later, a cadaver dog found additional body parts in the same area. Authorities determined the remains belonged to 66-year-old Hervey Coronado Medellin, who had been reported missing.

Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck described Martinez as “a person of interest since the onslaught of the investigation,” but would not go into details surrounding the arrest.

Martinez and Medellin lived together for about six to eight months in the La Paz apartments on Delongpre Avenue in Hollywood, near Sunset and Vine, according to the building’s manager.

The building manager told KCAL9’s Greg Mills Medellin enjoyed walking his dog in the neighborhood and was very well-liked. He described Martinez as “very quiet.”

Martinez is being held without bail and is awaiting extradition proceedings.

