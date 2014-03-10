Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day At Rock & Reilly’s 3rd Annual Block Party!

March 10, 2014 2:35 PM
Filed Under: Rock & Reilly's Irish Pub, St. Paddy's Day Block Party, St. Patricks Day, St. Patty's Day

STUDIO CITY (KCAL9) — Get your green ready!

Sarah Schreiber and Chef Manny Cisneros from Rock & Reilly’s Irish Pub stopped by KCAL9 Monday to tell viewers about their 3rd Annual St. Paddy’s Day Block Party.

The West Hollywood bar transforms their back parking lots into an outdoor festival for the event on March 15.

A portion of the proceeds from the all-day event will benefit The House of Blues Foundation.

From noon until 10:00 p.m., there will be:

  • 12 Bars
  • More than 100 kegs
  • Carnival games
  • Raffles (grand prize winner wins Reilly’s for a Year!)
  • Free photo booth
  • DJs spinning all day and night
  • Food Trucks: The Grilled Cheese Truck and Germany’s Famous Bratwurst
  • Pizza and salad/sandwich station by Dough Pizzeria

Pre-sale tickets can be purchased online here or at Rock & Reilly’s for $20. Tickets will be $30 at the door the day of.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia