Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day At Rock & Reilly’s 3rd Annual Block Party!

STUDIO CITY (KCAL9) — Get your green ready!
Sarah Schreiber and Chef Manny Cisneros from Rock & Reilly’s Irish Pub stopped by KCAL9 Monday to tell viewers about their 3rd Annual St. Paddy’s Day Block Party.
The West Hollywood bar transforms their back parking lots into an outdoor festival for the event on March 15.
A portion of the proceeds from the all-day event will benefit The House of Blues Foundation.
From noon until 10:00 p.m., there will be:
- 12 Bars
- More than 100 kegs
- Carnival games
- Raffles (grand prize winner wins Reilly’s for a Year!)
- Free photo booth
- DJs spinning all day and night
- Food Trucks: The Grilled Cheese Truck and Germany’s Famous Bratwurst
- Pizza and salad/sandwich station by Dough Pizzeria
Pre-sale tickets can be purchased online here or at Rock & Reilly’s for $20. Tickets will be $30 at the door the day of.
