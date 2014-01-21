Another Woman Claims She Was Molested By Same Teacher In Viral YouTube Video

ALHAMBRA (CBSLA.com) — Another young woman has come forward to say she was molested by a former school administrator after the teacher was recently accused of sexual misconduct by a former student.

“There were things I was scared to say and my story is exactly like hers,” said the second alleged victim, who did not want to be identified.

The woman came forward after a YouTube video surfaced of the first alleged victim, “Jamie,” accusing the then-assistant principal of Alhambra High School of sexual abuse.

Jamie, 28, secretly recorded a phone conversation where she confronts the alleged abuser about the molestation, which started in the 1990s when the student was at Chemawa Middle School. The teacher was Jamie’s basketball coach.

The alleged victim posted the video on YouTube and it quickly went viral.

The former school official, who resigned the same day the Alhambra School District learned of the video, can be heard in the footage admitting to the alleged abuse.

“You realize that you brainwashed me and manipulated me and what you did was wrong?” Jamie says in the video.

“Yes, and I regret it,” the former assistant principal says.

The second alleged victim says she recognized the former teacher’s voice.

“There was no doubt, that was her,” the woman said. “I saw myself in Jamie. I saw myself as if I was talking to her.”

“Our stories are exactly, extremely, extremely alike. And I never realized that as a child but, now that I’m older and a little more mature, everything changed and I see what was going on,” the second alleged victim said.

The second woman said she wanted to talk to her attorney before she detailed the accusations of abuse. Her lawyer told CBS2/KCAL9 reporter Tom Wait that his client is indeed a victim and police should investigate her claims.

The Riverside Police Department reports they only have one official allegation against the teacher.

If the case were to go to trial Jamie’s video may not be admissible since California law mandates all parties involved must consent for a phone conversation to be recorded.

RELATED STORIES:

» Woman, 28, Posts Video On YouTube Confronting Teacher She Says Molested Her For Years

» Woman, 28, Discusses Confronting Former Basketball Coach About Alleged Molestation