Ways To Make Extra Income

When your household budget isn’t balancing, the first thing to do is cut expenses. But, if cost cutting doesn’t prove sufficient, it’s time to think about extra income ideas. Making more money will certainly provide a “pick-me-up” for your budget. Lucky for you, we have some simple extra income ideas that our credit counselors give to clients every day. Take a look at these suggestions.

Have a yard sale. Clear the house of unwanted items — furniture, toys, clothing, electronics, sports equipment, video games, housewares, and the like. Sell the items at a garage sale or in a classified ad or online auction.

Downsize your fleet. Cars are expensive to own and operate. Is public transportation or car-pooling an option? Sell your second car or trade down to an older model to free up some cash.

Part-time or seasonal work. Many retailers need extra help during the holidays. Or, maybe you live near a tourist attraction (beach town, ski resort) that hires seasonal laborers.

Advertise your special talents. Consider your talents and hobbies. Do you like children or working with the elderly? Many people need help with childcare or elderly parents. Are you fond of animals? Start a pet-sitting or dog-walking service. Do you like to make handcrafts or create artwork? If your talent is baking, sell your cakes, pies or other treats. Amateur photographers can advertise their services to would-be brides and grooms, new parents, and others celebrating a special occasion.

House cleaning/maintenance. Do you think you'd be good at cleaning houses or local businesses? If you're a pro at home maintenance tasks (putting up storm windows, clearing gutters, painting, washing decks, etc.), earn money providing these services to other homeowners.

Yard work. Not everyone enjoys leaf-raking, lawn-mowing, gardening, landscaping and other yard work. With the right equipment and skills, you could provide these services to others for a fee. Offer snow-shoveling or snow-blowing services if you live in a cold climate.

Are cars your thing? Plenty of people don't like to wash and wax their own cars, change the oil or do other routine maintenance. If you're handy with cars, advertise your personalized service and charge less than the local service station.

Rent a room or driveway. Do you have a room in the basement or over the garage that sits empty? Rent out the room to a carefully screened tenant. Driveways located near a public transportation stop or entertainment venue are valuable commodities.

Offer tutoring services. If you're a teacher or otherwise qualified in particular subject areas, make extra money tutoring students. Join up with a tutoring service or offer your services independently.

Each of these extra income ideas will bring you more money and free up more room in your budget (if you devote time and effort to promoting your skills and availability). Advertise in print and online classified ads; post a notice on bulletin boards at work, church, community centers and local retailers; distribute flyers around local neighborhoods; and, spread the word to friends, relatives and colleagues.

