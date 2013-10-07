Chef Brian Hill Solves Your Dinner Dilemma For Under $20!

STUDIO CITY (CBSLA.com) — Don’t know what to make for dinner tonight?
Celebrity Chef Brian Hill visited the KCAL9 studios Monday to solve the dinner dilemma!
He has a new culinary show exclusively for YouTube called No Budget Gourmet, which he says is a “how to” guide to fix your cooking problem for under $20.
Hill says the show is a “give back” to his rough Washington, D.C. neighborhood of his youth.
“Mixing fresh produce with your existing can fruit and veggies to max to keep your grocery bill LOW, and you and your family well fed with maximum flavor,” Hill said.
One Comment
I never got my owed wages from Chef Brian’s failed restaurant partnership of 2008 called “Match BBQ & Grill”. He’s trying to shut me up by blocking me on every social media website.