LA Chargers Week 14 Team Grades: Chargers Keep Streak Going, Roll Past Redskins 30-13Winning their fourth straight on Sunday afternoon, the Chargers rolled past the visiting Washington Redskins 30-13. In the process, they remained in a first place tie with the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West at 7-6. And by the way, the two old AFL rivals will meet this coming Saturday evening at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City with first place in the division on the line.