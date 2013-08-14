LA Approves $1B Watts Revitalization Project

August 14, 2013 10:34 PM
Filed Under: california, Chain store, City Council, Jordan Downs, Los Angeles, Poverty, Public Housing, Subdivision (land), Watts

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles city officials have voted to revitalize a notorious Watts housing project with shops, town homes and green spaces.

The City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to approve a series of land use and planning laws that have taken four years to draft.

The laws clear the way for a $1 billion transformation of one of Los Angeles’ most poverty-stricken and violence-ridden areas, near the derelict Jordan Downs housing development that was built in the 1940s and 50s.

The new community will include 1,400 new apartments, chain stores and other amenities to attract higher income residents to the area, which is home to many of the city’s poorest.

Though the project has been approved, it still needs actual funds to go forward.

(© Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch