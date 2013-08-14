LA Approves $1B Watts Revitalization Project

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles city officials have voted to revitalize a notorious Watts housing project with shops, town homes and green spaces.
The City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to approve a series of land use and planning laws that have taken four years to draft.
The laws clear the way for a $1 billion transformation of one of Los Angeles’ most poverty-stricken and violence-ridden areas, near the derelict Jordan Downs housing development that was built in the 1940s and 50s.
The new community will include 1,400 new apartments, chain stores and other amenities to attract higher income residents to the area, which is home to many of the city’s poorest.
Though the project has been approved, it still needs actual funds to go forward.
