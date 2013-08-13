SoCal Senator Pushes For Ammunition Buying License

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A controversial gun measure proposed by a Southern California lawmaker that would require background checks for all ammunition purchases statewide is moving forward in Sacramento.
Senator Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles) first introduced Senate Bill 53 last December, which would require anyone wishing to purchase ammunition in California to first obtain a Ammunition Purchase Permit issued by the Department of Justice, valid for one year from the date of issuance.
To obtain such a permit, the holder would have to pass a traditional background check as well as a mental health check, according to De León. The legislation would also ban online and mail order sales of ammunition to Californians.
In addition, SB 53 would require all ammunition sales to take place at a limited list of State-approved “ammunition vendors”, who would also be required to submit sales records to the CA Department of Justice.
But De León told KNX 1070 NEWSRADIO the legislation is intended to address an apparent loophole in California law that allows anyone – including convicted felons – to buy ammunition just about anywhere.
One Comment
This is ill conceived and misguided legislation. Hopefully, if passed, it will be challenged in the U.S. Supreme Court. I’m not a criminal and I resent being treated like one.