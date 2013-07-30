After 4-Year Search, Missing Placentia Man’s Wife Suspects Foul Play

PLACENTIA (CBSLA.com) — The wife of a Placentia man who went missing four years ago suspects her husband was the victim of foul play.

Fontelle Harrod told CBS2’s Serene Branson that she was reunited with her longtime love, Bob, after 60 years. However, on July 27, 2009, a month after she moved from Missouri and they married, he disappeared from their home.

“We started out together. Maybe we can finish up. But I guess it wasn’t to be,” she said.

Although police said their leads in the case have run dry, they’ve recently asked for the assistance of an elite county cold case unit and believe Bob’s case is a suspicious homicide.

“People have been interviewed. People have been polygraphed. Video surveillance has been examined,” said Corinne Loomis of the Placentia Police Department.

Authorities maintain he met foul play, perhaps by someone he knew.

His wife, who was out of the state when he vanished, said his children were not happy she was going to be included in his will.

“Truthfully, I think he was murdered in that bathroom upstairs. Maybe intentionally…maybe accidentally,” said Harrod.

The wife said the bathroom was damaged and repaired. Before that, Bob confided that he had a heated discussion with his family who wanted the marriage annulled.

“He said, ‘I hope we can be good friends and have a life together.’ And then all of a sudden, I was shot down,” said Harrod.

Supporters are still making fliers and taking to Facebook, hoping to at least bring Bob’s remains home.

“There is somebody who knows what happened. And I would like for them to come forward and tell police what happened,” said Harrod.

Bob’s family was unable to be reached for comment.