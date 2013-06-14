Parents, Teachers Protest Co-Location Of Charter School On Boyle Heights Elementary Campus

BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA.com) — Parents and teachers at a Boyle Heights elementary school Friday were protesting a recent announcement that the school’s campus will be shared with a charter school next year.
More than 50 protestors gathered at 9 a.m. in front of Lorena Street Elementary School, 1015 S. Lorena St.
The co-location, which would be for the 2013-2014 school year, was announced five days before school ended.
Parents, teachers and community leaders believe there was no time to make necessary detailed plans about how classroom space and school operations will be shared.
“We’re celebrating being 100 years in the Boyle Heights community, so this is a horrible way to acknowledge that 100 years having the intrusion of a school that’s basically business interest,” teacher Oscar Florez said.
The school was planning on removing bungalows that limited their playground space, but parents now fear they will stay.
“When there’s two schools in one, there’s a huge struggle with the space,” Karla Gomez said. “We only have one playground. We only have one auditorium.”
José Cole-Gutiérrez, the Director of Charter Schools, acknowledged frustrations voiced by parents and teachers and would like to come to an agreement where both sides benefit.
