Learn About The Military History Of The Pacific Coast At Fort MacArthur

<<<Sponsored Content>>>

By Deb Flomberg

From 1914 through 1974, Fort MacArthur guarded the Los Angeles harbor, and held an important piece of United States military history. In 1985 a museum was established at Fort MacArthur, containing a fascinating collection of the different structures that helped to protect the the Pacific Coast from invasion. It is a great study in the different types of defenses that were used from the turn of the century through modern day.

Today, you can visit the museum at Fort MacArthur and enjoy a historical journey exploring the history of Los Angeles harbor defense and the militaristic activities in the Los Angeles area during both World Wars, the Civil War and more. While the museum may have limited hours, it is very much worth arranging a visit to this fascinating and truly important historical site.

If you are able to visit in mid July, you may be able to catch the annual Old Fort MacArthur Days, which is the largest continually running re-enactment/living history event in the west. For more than 20 years this re-enactment has been a celebration of cannon enthusiasts and a showcase of the history of military activity from around the world. Mid July is probably the best time to visit Fort MacArthur, but you can arrange a visit any time of the year. You are sure to get a great education on the different types of cannons and other defenses that have been used by this country for hundreds of years.

If you are interested in military history, or if you would like to learn more about the specific past of the Pacific Coastal area, then you must pay a visit to Fort MacArthur. Make sure to start your drive there in the 2013 G63 AMG SUV from Mercedes-Benz of Encino. It is the perfect way to travel, as you’ll have plenty of room for the whole family and you’ll enjoy a truly luxurious and comfortable ride home – perfect for the great talks and conversation sure to spark from a visit to this important destination.

Deb Flomberg grew up in the mountains, developed a love for the beach and has found happiness on the open road. She is now a freelance writer, theater professional and travel enthusiast happy to be writing about the things she loves most.

This is a “sponsored post,” meaning the company who sponsored the article compensated me for writing the article. The opinions I have expressed, however, are my own. I am disclosing this in accordance with the Federal Trade Commission’s 16 CFR, Part 255: “Guides Concerning the Use of Endorsements and Testimonials in Advertising.”