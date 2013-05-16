Legislature Votes To Add More Suicide Barriers To Calif. Bridges

SACRAMENTO (AP) — Suicide barriers could be included on more California bridges as a result of a bill advancing through the Legislature.
AB755 by Democratic Assemblyman Tom Ammiano of San Francisco would require planners to consider whether a suicide barrier is needed when designing or refurbishing bridges. If barriers are not considered, a bridge project would be ineligible for state or federal money.
Ammiano led the effort to install a suicide barrier on the Golden Gate Bridge, which was approved in 2008. The bridge has been the site of more than 1,400 confirmed deaths since it opened in 1937.
Ammiano says barriers would help prevent suicides by increasing the difficulty of what often appears to be an impulse decision.
The Assembly passed the bill Thursday 57-10, sending it to the Senate.
(© Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
One Comment