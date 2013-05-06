Kick Off Spring Cleaning With Tips From ARS Orange County!

STUDIO CITY (KCAL9) — If you haven’t started spring cleaning, it’s time to get going!
Local HVAC expert Colin Martodam from ARS stopped by KCAL9 Monday to show viewers different ways to kick off spring home cleaning as well as how to save money on energy bills!
Tips for kicking off your spring cleaning to keep your home cool and comfortable:
- With spring pollen and allergens in the air, filters can easily become clogged with particles that impact air quality and have a residual effect on your health. Changing your air filters can improve the air quality in your home tremendously. As a result, those in your home with allergies and asthma could improve their breathing.
- Poor indoor air quality from clogged filters can cause or contribute to asthma, headaches, nasal congestion, dry eyes, nausea and fatigue.
- The EPA has mandated that the refrigerant, R22, be phased out. This substance, used in many in-home HVAC systems, causes detrimental ozone depletion.
- In order to make sure your system is environmentally conscious and running safely, consider installing an air conditioning unit that runs on R401A, a more eco-friendly choice of refrigerant.
- By replacing your old system you will be ahead of the curve and save substantially on costs in the long run.
- If you’re making a serious commitment to spring cleaning and green living, start by addressing the system that uses the most electricity in your home – your air conditioner. By switching your older air conditioning system to a new, high-efficiency air conditioner may reduce your energy use by 20 to 50 percent.
- It is common for refrigerant to leak from an air conditioner after it has been off all winter. Your system won’t run as efficiently with a leak, which means increased energy use and higher utility bills.
- To avoid this problem, get your system inspected before spring hits, and keep your system maintained all year long.
- Preventive maintenance helps you avoid air conditioning emergencies by keeping your system in top operating shape. Not to mention, a tuned-up system will run more efficiently, lower your energy costs and last longer.
- Have an HVAC professional maintain your system and filters at least twice a year.
- 10 percent of Americans have never changed the filter on their HVAC unit even though these filters catch dirt and other pollutant particles 24/7. HVAC service technicians frequently find filters that have not been changed for years. These dirty, overloaded filters can become a source of air contamination in your home.
- One of the easiest green energy solutions is to simply turn your thermostat back 10 –15 degrees for eight hours. In doing so you can save around 10 percent a year on your cooling bill.
- You can do this automatically without sacrificing comfort by installing an automatic setback or programmable thermostat.
- Extra tip: If you do not have a programmable thermostat, look for the ENERGY STAR® label.
